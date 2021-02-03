Jasmin Bhasin Feels Aly Goni Should Not Trust Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla; Calls Them Manipulative

Jasmin Bhasin who was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 a few weeks back is all set to enter the show again in the 'Family Week' to lend her support to beau Aly Goni. Recently Jasmin revealed about her strategy to boost up Aly's game and her view on Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's conduct inside the house. Jasmin called Rubina and Abhinav as being 'manipulative' and clever while adding that she feels Aly should not trust them in the game.

Not only this, but Jasmin Bhasin also accused Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla with playing 'dirty' with her. She added how she understands their game plan better than the others. Talking about the same with ETimes, Jasmin revealed, 'Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are two of the cleverest people inside the house. Full marks to their fantastic game plan. They know how to manipulate people and manoeuvre even an adverse situation in their favour. Bohot hi mahaan aur aadarsh tarah se cheezon ko apne favour mein karte hain. My only suggestion to Aly would be to not trust them at any point. In fact, it won't be advisable to trust anyone blindly at this juncture.' Jasmin also spoke on Rubina feeling guilty after her eviction from the house. To this, she said, 'That's because their game has been exposed and deciphered. They are now justifying themselves. They know that they played dirty with me and were riding on my back. Unke game ko decipher kar diya gaya hai weekend par and bata diya gaya hai clearly. Toh ab unko guilt aur darr dono hai. So, they are dragging me in every conversation. I have stayed inside with them for 100 days, so I understand every move of theirs better than others.'

Apart from that, Jasmin Bhasin also revealed the advice which she will give to Aly Goni once she steps inside the house again. She also called Aly the most real contestant inside the house. The Naagin actor said, 'When I go inside the house again, I will tell him to continue playing the way he has so far. He is the most real person inside the house. Aly isn't playing dirty or clever games, nor is he manipulating anybody. Neither is he riding on anyone's back to survive on the show. He is playing like a man and I have immense respect for him.'

Meanwhile, talking about the family week, while Jasmin Bhasin will be seen going inside the house to support Aly Goni, evicted contestant Rahul Mahajan will be seen entering the house to support Abhinav Shukla. There is a strong buzz that contestants Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan will have their respective siblings to support them. It will be interesting to witness the new twist on the show owing to the family week.

Also Read: This Celeb Thinks That Rubina Dilaik And Rahul Vaidya Will Be The Top 2 In Bigg Boss 14S

Also Read: Sonali Phogat Takes A Dig At Rubina Dilaik; Says She Can Do Fareb To Win The Show