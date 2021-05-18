Jasmin Bhasin Feels Her Eviction In Bigg Boss 14 Was Bigger Than Anything That Happened On The Show

Jasmin Bhasin, who became popular with her shows like Tashan-E-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak, garnered a huge fan-base post her Bigg Boss 14 stint. The Naagin 4 actress had won audiences' heart and her eviction from the controversial show was no doubt the most-talked about of the season.

In a recent interview with Spotboye, the actress spoke about her journey in the Bigg Boss and the love she has been getting from her fans. She feels that her eviction was bigger than anything that happened in the show. She also added that the kind of adulation she has been getting is more than a winner.

Jasmin was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The kind of adulation I have got is more than a winner because when I go back and see my journey I am really proud of it. I feel really happy. Also I felt my eviction was bigger than anything that happened in the show. I am really happy the way the show went for me. More than fame it's love and respect which I have been receiving from the audience. My confidence has gotten even more post Bigg Boss 14 because I didn't try to be someone else to fit into that scenario. I didn't become somebody else to adjust to those situations. I was unapologetically myself and I am very proud of it."

Post Bigg Boss, the actress was seen in two music videos with her boyfriend Aly Goni - 'Tera Suit' and 'Tu Bhi Sataye Jayega', and Punjabi music video 'Pani Da Gal'. All three of them were a huge success. She is happy with the success of the music video and now wants to get back to acting.

She said, "I am really very happy that all my music videos have worked really well. But now I want to get back to acting because that is something I have always loved. It could be television, web, film but the character has to be strong."