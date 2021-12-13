Jasmin Bhasin Gets Teary-Eyed As She Remembers Sidharth Shukla; Says ‘That Loss Has Really Affected Me’
Popular and talented actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2. His sudden and untimely demise left everyone shocked. On his birth anniversary yesterday (December 12), his friends from the industry remembered him. Jasmin Bhasin, who had worked with the late actor in Dil Se Dil Tak, got teary-eyed as she spoke about him.
Jasmin said, "It left us with a great message if we can get it, that life is very unpredictable. So be the best version of yourself, don't hold grudges and be kind in whatever ways you can, because we never know what is going to happen to us."
Vidyut Jammwal, Kamya Panjabi, Vindu Dara Singh and others too remembered the late actor. Sidharth's best friend Shehnaaz Gill too shared a picture of the late actor, but left it without a caption. SidNaaz fans said her silence said everything.
One of the users commented on Shehnaaz's post, "@shehnaazgill Sidharth is just there, beside you, always! Kullu never leaving his moti.. ♥️ Lots of love & strength to you! 🤗 Sidharth tumhare saath hai. Yaheen hai. 😍💖"
Another fan commented, "Happyy Birthdayyy To Sana's Siddharthhhh❤️." A few others wrote, "Sidharth will be our pride always🙌🙌," "Your guarding angel. Love you Sid & wish you a wonderful B-Day" and "Her silence said it all!! Her Angel. Their love is eternal."