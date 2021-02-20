Jasmin Bhasin Gets Trolled As She Forgets To Remove Price Tag Of Her Dress

Jasmin Bhasin was one of the popular and strong contestants in Bigg Boss 14 house. Unfortunately, she was eliminated. The actress has been in the news for her relationship with Aly Goni during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. Currently, Aly is fighting for the trophy, and his girlfriend Jasmin is immensely supporting him and urging fans for him. Recently, Jasmin was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai. She was seen in a gorgeous purple dress that she paired with a striped top with puffed sleeves.

While she was praised for her looks and style, many of them trolled her after spotting the price tag on her dress that clearly got their attention.

Many of them even asked if paps caught her in mid of shoot or something important. One of the user also asked if she has become so mad returning from Bigg Boss that she forgot to remove the price tag. Take a look at a few comments!

Jasminstans_: Price tag😂😂 did uh guys just captured her in btw something 😂😂😂😂😂❤️❤️😂💜💜💜.

Iamabarbiegirl45: Price tag lagakar he bhar aa gyi aisi pagal ho chukii h bigboss se ane ka baad.

Mohitamisra: That just shows how smart she pretends to be but isn't.

Jaslysx26_: 😂😂 jass itni jaldi meh hae.. Price tag utarna bhul geya 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️.

Pragyadg: She is planning to return it after the shoot 😂.

Jasminbliss_: Gosh. You guyz captured her while shooting something or wot😂😂😭😭💙.

Earlier, Jasmin also had mentioned while getting papped that she will be performing at the finale but she can't reveal any details about the performance, as it is a surprise.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 grand finale will be held tomorrow (February 21, 2021) and fans are eagerly waiting to know who will bag the trophy.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Contestants' Fees: Here's How Much Rubina & Rahul Are Paid! Is Aly Highest-Paid Contestant?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: What Is The Prize Money? Has It Been Reduced?