Jasmin Bhasin's Mother Discharged From Hospital; Actress Thanks Fans For Their Prayers

Recently, Jasmin Bhasin took to her Instagram stories and informed her fans that her mother has been discharged from the hospital. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant also revealed in her post that her mother's health is better, thanked her fans for their prayers and asked everyone to stay safe.

She wrote, "My mom is much better now and discharged. Thank you everyone for your prayers. Stay safe and take care guys."

It has to be recalled that a couple of days ago Jasmin had expressed her disappointment about the current situation in the country. She also revealed in her tweet that her mother was in the same situation and her 'old' father was running around to find medical care for her mother.

She had tweeted, "Disappointed and heartbroken. Everyday deaths, people on streets trying to find beds and oxygen. My own mother was in the same situation two days back where finding a bed was a task. My old father was running around to find medical care for her, many are going through same."

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress further tweeted, "People are losing their loved ones, family. Who do we blame? Has our system failed?"

The current scenario is critical in the country due to the pandemic. The COVID-19 cases are increasing with each passing day and patients' families are not only finding it difficult to find a bed in the hospital but they are also not able to get proper medical facilities (like oxygen supply). Many state governments have announced lockdown in their states to curb the spread of the virus.