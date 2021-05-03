Jasmin Bhasin Reveals Her Father Had A Hard Time Finding Hospital Bed For Her Mother Amid COVID-19 Surge

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin recently shared that she feels disappointed and heartbroken looking at the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country. The actress took to her social media account to reveal that her unwell mother needed a hospital bed earlier this week, and her father was also running around to find medical care for her mother.

Jasmin expressed her concern over the situation and tweeted “Everyday deaths, people on streets trying to find beds and oxygen. My own mother was in the same situation two days back where finding a bed was a task. My old father was running around to find medical care for her, many are going through same.”

She followed it with another tweet and asked, “People are losing their loved ones, family. Who do we blame? Has our system failed?” Check out the post below:

Disappointed and heartbroken.Everyday deaths, people on streets trying to find beds and oxygen. My own mother was in the same situation two days back where finding a bed was a task. My old father was running around to find medical care for her, many are going through same . — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) May 1, 2021

People are losing their loved ones, family . Who do we blame? Has our system failed? — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) May 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Jasmin was last seen on the small screen as a participant in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan. The actress who is quite popular on social media especially after her stint in the controversial show, has recently also opened up about her battle with suicidal thoughts and learning to love herself in an interview.

Jasmin told Bollywood Bubble, "See I went through that zone long ago in my life when I came to Bombay and obviously I was struggling and I think the battle, woh ladai meri khud ke saath thi, kahi na kahi, I was losing confidence in myself I thought I'm flawed, my skin has flaws, I don't look good and that's why I face rejections every day." It must be noted that Jasmin had first opened up about her mental health woes during her a task on Bigg Boss.

The actress has now shared that she overcame the negative thoughts by learning to accept her flaws. "For me the learning point is you known you need to end that battle with yourself first, you need to accept yourself the way you are, otherwise we will all look like same dolls in a toy shop. As long as you feel confident about yourself and have this determination that - This is what I want to do, I will make sure I do it, at least I will give my 100% so that I do not feel guilty that I did not make that attempt, nothing, and nobody can stop you,” she added.