Jasmin Bhasin On Her Marriage Plans With Aly Goni: We Need To Figure Out How To Take Things Ahead

Bigg Boss 14 garnered a lot of buzz when contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni who were close friends for a long time, went on to confess their love for each other. Jasmin recently entered the Bigg Boss house again to support Aly to further up his game. However, before entering the show again, the actor had spilt the beans on her marriage plans with Aly.

Jasmin Bhasin revealed on this stating that she and Aly have newly realized their love for each other as they were friends for a long time. The Naagin actor also revealed that she wants to discuss her relationship with Aly and they both will then decide how to take things further. Talking about the same with ETimes, Jasmin revealed, "Shaadi kahaan abhi toh sirf realisation of love hua hai. Aly and I were friends for so long. A lot of people felt that the fact we fell in love on the reality show, was a result of a fishbowl mentality. I told them it was not that. I want Aly to come out of the house so that we can discuss our relationship. We need to spend time together and figure out how to take things ahead."

The show had also seen Haarsh Limbachiyaa who had entered the house as a guest, ask Aly Goni for his ring. Haarsh had claimed that Jasmin Bhasin wanted to know his ring size which had also sparked engagement rumours of the two. To this, Jasmin revealed, "He was joking with Aly. Maine abhi ring nahi banaayi hai." The family week of Bigg Boss 14 had also seen Jasmin's parents show their disapproval on her playing her game along with Aly. This had not only made Aly upset but many people thought that the Dil Se Dil Tak actor's parents also disapprove of Aly for their daughter. Speaking on this, Jasmin revealed, "The confusion was a result of my parents' advice to play solo in the show. Their statement was misunderstood. They said it in the context of the game. My family is very broadminded. They have always left my decisions to me and supported me throughout. That's how it is this time as well. There is no reservation or problem."

Meanwhile, the latest episode of the show saw Jasmin Bhasin all set to enter the house again to support Aly Goni. The actor also shook a leg with the host Salman Khan on the song 'Chunari Chunari'. It will be interesting to see if Aly's race for the trophy is further strengthened by Jasmin's entry on the show.

