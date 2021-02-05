Jasmin Bhasin On Rakhi Sawant’s Antics: She Harassed And Character Assassinated Me Too

The recent episodes of Bigg Boss 14 have seen some high octane drama especially between Rakhi Sawant and couple contestants, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. While Rakhi's flirtatious banter with Abhinav started on a fun note, it soon got obsessive after a point which led the couple to lose the calm over the Pardesiya star. The host, Salman Khan was also called out from many fans of the show for labelling Rakhi's behaviour as a benefit for Abhinav. Now, evicted contestant Jasmin Bhasin has come out in support of the couple and has called out Rakhi for harassing her too.

According to a news report in Bollywood Life, Jasmin Bhasin revealed to a publication that she can understand the trauma that Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are facing inside the house. The actor revealed how Rakhi Sawant had harassed and character assassinated her inside the house too. Speaking about the same, Jasmin revealed, "I can totally feel what Abhinav and Rubina must be going through. I went through the same mental trauma. Rakhi did the same things with me when she assassinated my character and harassed me physically. I definitely support Abhinav and Rubina. Also, I feel somewhere they should have drawn a line at the right moment. Till the time Abhinav and Rubina were getting the benefit, they entertained it and now when things have gone out of hand, they are facing the repercussion."

For the unversed, Jasmin Bhasin and Rakhi Sawant had got into loggerheads with each other wherein Jasmin had gone on to put a chicken head from a costume over Rakhi's head. Jasmin's beau Aly Goni had also called out Rakhi for wishing that he be separated from Jasmin which had led to the Naagin actor's eviction. Jasmin will soon be seen entering the Bigg Boss house again to support Aly to up his game in the upcoming 'Family Week.'

The further buzz around the same suggests that Rahul Mahajan will be entering the house to support Abhinav Shukla. While Rubina Dilaik will have her sister Jyotika Dilaik enter the show to support her. Singer Toshi Sabri will be entering the house to support contestant, Rahul Vaidya.

Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin Feels Aly Goni Should Not Trust Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla; Calls Them Manipulative

Also Read: This Celeb Thinks That Rubina Dilaik And Rahul Vaidya Will Be The Top 2 In Bigg Boss 14