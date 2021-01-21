Jasmin Bhasin Takes A Dig At Rubina Dilaik; Accuses Latter Of Manipulating Nikki Tamboli

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin might be evicted from the Bigg Boss house but she is quite active on social media when it comes to expressing her views on the current episodes of the show. Recently, the Naagin actor took to her Twitter to take a dig at contestant Rubina Dilaik. Jasmin was seen stating how Rubina has 'manipulated' Nikki Tamboli in the recent task.

Jasmine accused Nikki of becoming a mere puppet of Rubina on the show. She further wrote how Rubina Dilaik never played against her team even when her husband Abhinav Shukla was on an opposite team. However, Jasmin Bhasin mentioned how this time, Rubina has influenced Nikki Tamboli to play against her own team. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor mentioned how Rubina has completely manipulated Nikki. Take a look at her tweet.

@nikkitamboli aap @RubiDilaik ke puppet ban gaye ho, same @RubiDilaik never played against her team even when her husband was in opposite team but today she manipulated you to play against your team soo smoothly, Madame ne pyaar Se aapko apne vash mein kar liya hai.#biggboss14 — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) January 19, 2021

Rubina and Jasmin's friendship had hit a roadblock in the show wherein the two were seen taking constant digs at each other. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Jasmin was seen revealing that she does not 'hate' Rubina but she thinks that the latter is a mastermind and an opportunist. She had also mentioned that she can never be friends with Rubina outside the house.

