Jasmin Bhasin To Re-Enter Bigg Boss 14, But There Is A TWIST!

Jasmin Bhasin was eliminated from Bigg Boss 14 house, a couple of weeks ago. Fans were disappointed with her exit and requested makers to get her back on the show. Looks like the makers have heard fans' request as they will be getting her back on the show, but there is a twist!

Like every season, the makers will bring in someone to support their favourite contestant inside the house. Well, no surprise that Jasmin will be going inside the house to support 'good friend' or say boyfriend Aly Goni. Fans loved Jasmin and Aly's bond and just when the two were getting closer and stronger, the actress was eliminated.

A source associated with the show was quoted by TOI as saying, "Jasmin will be quarantined for a week from January 30. After completing the mandatory quarantine period, she will go inside the house for a week during the family week.

The source further added, "People have loved Jasmin and Aly's jodi and have been demanding that the makers bring her back. Understandably, they want to see more of Jasmin and Aly's budding romance. And soon, they will see the two together again on the show in what will be a complete role reversal. Jasmin will be for Aly what he was for her before he walked out of the house to save her - a faithful support system."

It is also being said that Rakhi Sawant's husband, Ritesh might also enter the house to support his wife. It has to be recalled that Manu Punjabi, who had entered the house as a challenger and exited due to health issue, will apparently be supporting Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who in turn has entered the house as Eijaz Khan's proxy. For the uninitiated, Manu grew close to Eijaz while during his stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

