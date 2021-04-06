Jasprit Bumrah’s Comment On Wife Sanjana Ganesan’s Post Screams Couple Goals

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah recently tied the knot with TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan. The couple got married in Goa last year in a fairytale ceremony, sending the netizens into a frenzy with their beautiful wedding pictures. The two had managed to keep their relationship under wraps from the public glare until their wedding. However, it seems that now Jasprit is leaving no stone unturned to be the doting husband and his latest reaction to Sanjana's post is just the proof of that.

Talking about the same, Sanjana shared a lovely picture of herself on her social media handle. The picture has the sports presenter posing for a breathtaking picture from the sea. She can be seen posing against the backdrop of a sunset which makes the picture all the more delightful. Sanjana captioned the same stating, "Memories worth a lifetime & then some" along with a purple heart emoji.

However, her husband Jasprit was quick to react to the picture in the most endearing manner. The Mumbai Indians cricketer reacted to the picture by commenting, "Wow. That person clicking the picture is really good." This comment of his also confirmed that he is the man behind the wonderful frame. However, his wife was also quick to reply to him with a sweet comment.

The former Splitsvilla contestant replied to her husband's comment stating, "That's why I married him" with a red heart emoji. By the looks of it, it can be safely said that the two are truly couple goals. Take a look at the post shared by Sanjana and Jasprit's comment on the same.

Meanwhile talking about their wedding, Sanjana shared a radiant picture of her and Jasprit from their wedding ceremony. She captioned the same stating, "Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Sanjana & Jasprit." Sanjana is currently a TV presenter and has hosted several sports shows on Star Sports, including Match Point and Cheeky Singles during the Cricket World Cup 2019.