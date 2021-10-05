JD Majethia Recalls His Last Conversation With Ghanshyam Nayak, Says He Got To Know About His Health Very Late

Ghanshyam
Nayak,
who
was
known
for
playing
the
role
of
Nattu
Kaka
in
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah,
passed
away
on
October
2
after
battling
cancer.
The
veteran
actor’s
demise
has
upset
everyone
in
the
industry
and
TMKOC
fans.
Now,
television
actor
and
producer
JD
Majethia
has
shared
about
his
early
days
of
acting
and
how
heartbroken
he
is
about
Ghanshyam’s
passing
on
his
social
media
account.
In
an
interview
with
ETimes
TV,
JD
Majethia
also
recalled
his
last
conversation
with
the
senior
actor.
Majethia
shared
that
he
came
to
know
about
Ghanshyam's
disease
very
late
and
said,
“I
got
to
know
very
late
about
his
cancer
and
around
three
weeks
ago
I
had
called
him.
My
wife
too
had
spoken
with
him.
At
that
time,
he
told
me
that
he
was
recovering
but
now
the
curtains
have
come
down."
JD
even
revealed
that
he
knew
Nayak
since
his
childhood.
“We
were
neighbours
in
our
hometown.
I
used
to
see
him
perform
in
theatres
and
I
was
a
big
fan
of
his
acting.
Working
with
him
was
like
a
dream
come
true
for
me.
The
most
memorable
moments
which
I
have
of
him
is
when
we
worked
together
in
plays
and
in
the
show
Sarabhai
vs
Sarabhai.
He
was
a
fine
actor.
I
don’t
think
he
had
any
enemy
in
this
industry
because
he
was
so
good
to
everyone
around
him,"
he
added.