JD Majethia Recalls His Last Conversation With Ghanshyam Nayak, Says He Got To Know About His Health Very Late

Ghanshyam Nayak, who was known for playing the role of Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, passed away on October 2 after battling cancer. The veteran actor’s demise has upset everyone in the industry and TMKOC fans.

Now, television actor and producer JD Majethia has shared about his early days of acting and how heartbroken he is about Ghanshyam’s passing on his social media account. In an interview with ETimes TV, JD Majethia also recalled his last conversation with the senior actor.

Majethia shared that he came to know about Ghanshyam's disease very late and said, “I got to know very late about his cancer and around three weeks ago I had called him. My wife too had spoken with him. At that time, he told me that he was recovering but now the curtains have come down."

JD even revealed that he knew Nayak since his childhood. “We were neighbours in our hometown. I used to see him perform in theatres and I was a big fan of his acting. Working with him was like a dream come true for me. The most memorable moments which I have of him is when we worked together in plays and in the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. He was a fine actor. I don’t think he had any enemy in this industry because he was so good to everyone around him," he added.