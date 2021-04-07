Jennifer Winget Looks Ravishing In White Swimsuit; Sehban Azim Reacts
Jennifer Winget is one of the most talented and amazing actresses in television industry. Although the actress, who was last seen in Beyhadh 2, is missing from small screen, she is quite active on social media and sharing her latest pictures. Recently, she shared fresh set of photos in which she was seen in a white swimsuit. The Bepannaah actress look ravishing in the pictures. Not just fans, her friends from the industry too couldn't stop praising her beauty.
Bold & Beautiful
However, one comment that grabbed maximum attention was Sehban Azim's. The Tujhse Hai Raabta actor commented in one of the pictures as, "jen wowwww Winget!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥" Jen captioned the picture as, "Of setting suns, orange skies, beach breeze and soft sand. #whatdreamsaremadeof."
Simple Yet Classy
Jennifer had captioned another picture as, "Because we dream in colours borrowed from the sun, the sky and the sea!" To this Sehban commented, "Areyy wait!!! Let people breathe out from the last pic that you posted."
The Diva
Posting another stunning picture, the Beyhadh 2 actress wrote, "Sea you on the next wave!" To this Sehban wrote, "Kyaaa chal rahaa hai!!! @jenniferwinget1 🔥🔥🔥🔥 maar hi dalogi! Phew!" And Jennifer replied, "Oh, stop it!"
Celebs Can’t Stop Raving About Her Beauty
Many other celebrities too commented on Jennifer's pictures. Take a look at a few comments!
Drashti Dhami: Jen 😍😍😍😍😍
Ashish Chowdhry: BEHAVE Jenny Jen!!! 🙈
Namita Dubey: Jen Jen Jen🙌
Sangeeta Sheikh: Loveee🔥
Kritika Kamra:🔥🔥🔥🔥
Mouni Roy: 😍😍😍😍😍
