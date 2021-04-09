Jhansi Ki Rani Actor Jason Shah Confirms Dating Anusha Dandekar; Reveals What He Loves About Her

Jhansi Ki Rani actor and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Jason Shah confirmed that he is in a relationship with actress and VJ Anusha Dandekar. While talking to TOI, the actor revealed that they met on the sets of a music video and clicked really well. He also revealed what he loves the most about Anusha.

Talking about their budding relationship, Jason said, "I have known Anusha and her sister Shibani for a very long time now, but I got to know Anusha closely just a few weeks back. She is gorgeous, extremely kind and a free spirit who believes in living life in the moment. I love that about her. We have been dating for a while and life has been beautiful with her."

He added that he hasn't been in a relationship for the last three years and was focussed on work. The actor said that they are enjoying this phase and added that there is a great cosmic connection between them.

The actor further said, "When I relaunched my sister in a music video, I was directing it and Anusha was also acting in it. That's when we met and clicked really well. I have never met someone like her. She never judges me. We are just enjoying this phase and are spending quality time together. Anusha and I also have many common friends and it's fun. There is a great cosmic connection between the two of us. Hopefully, this will only grow stronger in the future."

It has to be recalled that Anusha was dating Karan Kundra. Although in January this year, the actress initially had denied break-up rumours, she later mentioned that she was cheated on in the past. Recently, Anusha bared her heart on her break-up and her relationship status.

