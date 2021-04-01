Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai Team Experience Bizarre Incidents; Hiba Nawab Narrates A Few Mysterious Events

Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai is the spiritual sequel of the series Jijaji Chhat Per Hain. It deals with an age-old family feud between the Jaldirams and Jindals over their claims on the ancestral property with an unusual twist. The makers of the show are keeping the audiences hooked to the television screen with ts ongoing intriguing track, wherein a mysterious woman is seen haunting the hallway of the pushtaini haveli.

However, the reel mystery has turned real as the team is experiencing bizarre incidents on the sets of the show. As per TOI report, ever since the team started shooting, various strange incidents are happening on the show's sets and have left the cast of the show quite intrigued and stunned.

While shooting for Hiba Nawab's character CP2, the team apparently experienced a string of unusual incidents on sets. Hiba revealed there was sudden flickering of lights and other such mysterious events.

The actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It's an exciting opportunity to play two characters on the show and I am enjoying playing CP1 and CP2. But, a lot of uncanny instances are happening while I'm in my CP2 look. Once, we were shooting for a scene in a police station and suddenly, the lights started flickering."

She further added, "The other day, while we were shooting some different sequence, a chunk of wooden board fell out of nowhere. Such incidents make you feel something unusual and mysterious is happening and gives you the thrill to perform better."

Also Read: Karan Jotwani, Hamari Wali Good News Actress Srishti Jain & Her Father Test Positive For COVID-19

Also Read: Toral Rasputra Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says She Lost Her Dad While She Was In Isolation