Jodha Akbar Fame Rajat Tokas Hospitalised; Thanks Wife For Going Beyond Her Way To Help Him Recover

A few days ago, Jodha Akbar actor Rajat Tokas had shared a picture from hospital on his Instagram account. In the picture, he was seen lying on a hospital bed and his caption spoke about how person's life is always surrounded by stress. He also clarified in his post that this is not due to injury or workout. He added that nothing serious and hoped to recover soon.

Now in his latest post, he has thanked his wife for going beyond her way to help him recover and regain strength.

His previous post read as, "Stress will always exist in life. The key is knowing how to handle it. In every situation, you always have a choice in how you respond or otherwise your body will; naturally. Just when you feel you have no time to relax, know that this is the moment you most need to make time to relax. FYI : not injured or anything serious. And absolutely nothing due to workout 😤. hopefully will recover soon.😇." As soon as he shared the post, fans were worried and wished him speedy recovery by commenting on his post.

In his recent post, the Jodha Akbar actor is seen sitting on bed with flowers. He thanked his wife for taking care of him.

He wrote, "Thanks to my beautiful wife for going beyond her way, to not only help me recover, regain my strength, take care of me, be up all night so that I am okay since last week, being my reason - a beacon of hope to be able to sit, stand and pass through these challenging times. I love her for a reason, and it is also observed by my close ones that I am blessed to have her in my life, as the most beautiful, loving, caring supportive wife, one could dream of. And it's true. I am proud and forever in debt to her for gracing me with her angelic self and selecting me as her man. I love you, baby. Thank you for everything, always. ❤️ Will surely make up for it 😘."

He concluded by saying that he only wishes to get well soon and be back on track, and thanked everyone for their blessings and added that he is getting better with each passing day.