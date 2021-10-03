Jodha Akbar Actress Manisha Yadav Passes Away; Paridhi Sharma Is Shocked & Says She Was A Wonderful Actor

Manisha Yadav, who was known for playing Salima Begum in the Zee TV's popular historic show Jodha Akbar, passed away on Friday (October 1) due to brain haemorrhage. Her co-star Paridhi Sharma is shocked and saddened to hear about her demise and shared wrote on her Instagram story, "This news is so heartbreaking. RIP @manisha_mannu."

In an interview with TOI, Paridhi, who was seen with Manisha in Jodha Akbar, said that she wasn't in touch with the actress, bbut they have a group of the show where she got to know about the tragic news and was shocked. She also said that Manisha was a wonderful actor and a chirpy person.



Paridhi was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I wasn't in constant touch with her after our show went off air. But we have a Whats App group which is named Mughals and all the actresses who were begums in the show are a part of that group. So that's how we stay in touch and if anything important is to be shared about anyone's life, we do that on the group. I got to know about this yesterday on the group and I was shocked."

She further added, "Manisha was a wonderful actor to work with. Her energy was always high and she was a chirpy person. We had a great time shooting together for the show. I remember she was always full of life. Hearing about her death is really saddening for me and what's even more bothering is that she has a one-year-old baby. My heart goes out to her family."

On July, this year, Manisha's son had turned one year old and the actress had shared pictures with her cute son and posted a heartfelt note for him.