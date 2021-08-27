Kaatelal And Sons Fame Sahil Phull & Megha Chakraborty To Romance In Dil-e-Couch Web Series

SAB TV's popular show, Kaatelal And Sons is going off-air tonight (August 27, 2021), and fans are already getting emotional for its last episode. The show stars Jiya Shankar, Megha Chakraborty, Sahil Phull, Vinay Rohrra and others in key roles. Talking about Megha and Sahil, their on-screen chemistry was loved by all. The duo shares a great bond of friendship off-screen too.

Well, since the show is going off-air tonight, fans are sad that they won't be seeing them together on-screen again. But calm down guys, we recently learned that Megha Chakraborty and Sahil Phull are reuniting for a web series called, Dil-e-Couch. While sharing this delightful news with IWMBuzz, Sahil also revealed that they will also be producing the web show.

Sahil Phull said, "I always wanted to make something of my own and with my vision. While we got the news of Kaatelal and Sons going off the air, I thought it was the right time to make my long-standing dream come true. I spoke to my co-star Megha Chakraborty and asked about her opinion and she immediately agreed as she wanted to explore the digital space. Thus, the work started."

While spilling the beans about her part in the web show, Megha Chakraborty said, "The first project is called 'Dil-e-Couch' which is itself a unique name. It's a family drama-comedy and its concept has not been touched by anyone anywhere in the world. I can't share many details about the project but surely it will be loved by everyone."

Let us tell you, Sahil Phull and Megha Chakraborty have already started shooting for the web series and the first promo of Dil-e-Couch is expected to release tomorrow (August 28, 2021). Well, this news must have left Sahil and Megha fans excited as they are very happy with their reunion. Stay tuned for more updates!