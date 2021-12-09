Kamya Panjabi Lashes Out At Troll Who Targeted Her For Not Saving Her First Marriage, Her Reply Wins Hearts

Kamya Panjabi has slammed a troll on Instagram for attacking her for her second marriage. Kamya married Shalabh Dang in February last year. The actress was previously married to Bunty Negi for 10 years till they parted ways in 2013. She has a daughter named Aara from her first marriage.

Recently, Kamya had posted a video of herself on her social media, where she spoke about women empowerment. She received a nasty comment on the post that read, “Ek apni shaadi to bacha ni payi talaq ho gya. Fir dusri shadi...had hai (You could not even save your own marriage. You got divorced, and then married for the second time. This is the limit).”

The actress was quick to respond and said, “So? Mujhe khush rehne ka ya jeene ka koi haq nahi hai? Talaq ho gaya toh aurat ko marr jaana chahiye? Talaq se zindagi khatam ho jaati hai aurat ki? Aap jaisi soch rakhne waalo ke khilaaf aaj harr ladki ko apni awaaz uthani padegi our utha bhi rahi hai... Mujhe kamzor naa samajna main ladki hoon lad sakti hoon (Do I have no right to stay happy? If divorced, should a woman die? Divorce is not the end of one’s life. Every girl needs to raise her voice against people with a mindset like yours. And, they are raising their voices. Do not think of me as weak. I am a woman and I can fight).”

Kamya’s classy reply to the troll has won many hearts on the internet. She also shared a screenshot of her response. This is not the first time the actress has found herself at the receiving end of hateful comments for her second marriage.

In an earlier interview with HT, the actress had addressed the issue and had said, “I’m trolled on social media that 'in our families, separation and divorce doesn’t take place’, 'Divorce is a very painful word, bhagwaan na kare kisi ke saath ho’. Our society uses that word as an abuse. If someone is divorced or a single parent, or wants to start a new life, they will get trolled, and people will not support them.”