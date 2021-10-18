Kamya Panjabi Loves Karan Kundrra In Bigg Boss 15; Has THIS To Say About Afsana Khan And Others

Bigg Boss 15 and its contestants have become hot topics of discussion on social media. Not only netizens, but some former contestants of Bigg Boss have also been reacting to the housemates' actions inside the madhouse. Actress Kamya Panjabi, who was also a part of Bigg Boss 7 as a contestant, recently reacted to some of the incidents that happened inside the Bigg Boss 15 house last week.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Kamya Panjabi said that Karan Kundrra is her favourite contestant of Bigg Boss 15. She said, "I am loving Karan Kundrra in the show. His one-liners and sometimes speaking Punjabi in the middle of a conversation is very cute. He's been a constant source of entertainment and he has also kept his calm and isn't fighting unnecessarily."

Kamya Punjabi also feels that no one in the Bigg Boss 15 house has always done the right things. Earlier, she used to find Pratik Sehajpal aggressive and violent, but now he has changed himself and the actress has now started liking him. She said that he is doing better than Shamita Shetty. The Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress said, "I feel he's doing better than Shamita Shetty. Then sometimes I like Vishal Kotian and sometimes I don't like him. But one thing I can say is that this season has been very entertaining, far more than the last one. Last season (BB14) was really boring for me until the challengers came inside the house."

Apart from these people, the person who left many netizens surprised is Afsana Khan. The Punjabi singer had ugly fights with Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian inside the house. Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan bashed Afsana for her behaviour. Commenting on the contestant's behaviour, Kamya Panjabi said, "She has a basic nature which everyone knows now. She keeps saying things until people are not on her side or understand her. In that flow, she cursed people in the house, which isn't right, but she even harmed herself later. So I feel that she doesn't mean it but just says things to people and then she apologizes. So I think that Afsana should be given the benefit of the doubt and we all should move on. If she repeats it then we'll know her real nature and then everyone will ignore her."

Talking about Kamya Panjabi, she has worked in several TV shows like Kehta Hai Dil, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, CID, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Amber Dhara, Naaginn, FIR and many others.