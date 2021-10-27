Kamya Panjabi On Starting Her Political Career: I Am Not Hungry For Power, I Just Want To Work

TV actress Kamya Panjabi has recently started her political career by joining the Congress Party today (October 27, 2021) in Mumbai. The Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress held a press conference today in Mumbai, where she confirmed the beginning of her political career. Kamya revealed that Bigg Boss 13 contestant and political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla guided her and now, she is aiming to work towards women empowerment and help the victims of domestic violence.

Kamya Panjabi told ETimes TV, "I want to serve my country and work on causes I strongly feel for. Besides other things, I want to focus on women empowerment and help those who suffer domestic violence in our country. I, too, have suffered silently in the past for many years. The desire to join politics stems from a strong cause. I am not hungry for power, I just want to work."

When asked if she will be moving to Delhi for political work, she said that she will be working out of Mumbai. Kamya Panjabi said, "I am open to everything. My aim is to do good work. My husband is extremely supportive, be it acting or now politics. Chaahe Mumbai ho, Delhi ho ya UP ho, I am willing to cover the length and breadth of the country wherever I am required."

Notably, Kamya Panjabi is going to manage her acting and political career simultaneously. "When I join a show, I will inform my producers of my responsibilities and I am sure that they will be happy to adjust. Having said that, if it's required of me, I will enter politics full time. For me, it's not just about being a face, I will walk the talk. My actions will speak louder than words," the Bigg Boss 7 contestant added.

Kamya Panjabi Joins Congress Party: Report

While reacting to the question about the celebs who joined the politics earlier and failed to impress the fans, Kamya said, "It's not that I am clueless and have decided to join politics for fun. I have done my homework and am very clear about my goals. I am not here to make money or achieve power and fame. Woh mujhe TV mein bahut mila hai. I am here to work. Let's leave everything to time. Everyone knows that main jo kar sakti hoon wohi bolti hoon aur jo bolti hoon woh karke bhi dikhaati hoon."

Aryan Khan Case: Kamya Panjabi Reacts To Court's Rejection Of Bail For SRK's Son; Says 'This Is Harassment'

Talking about Kamya Panjabi, the actress has worked in several TV shows like Kehta Hai Dil, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, Piya Ka Ghar, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Amber Dhara, Naagin, Parvarrish, and so on. She was also a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 7, Comedy Circus and so on.