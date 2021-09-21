Kamya Panjabi Regrets Not Meeting Sidharth Shukla Post Bigg Boss 13, Says ‘We Used To Laugh So Much’

Actor Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise on September 2, 2021, due to a heart attack has left everyone in shock. Back then, many actors from the industry had offered their condolences on social media by sharing pictures and videos of the actor. However, Shakti fame Kamya Panjabi did not follow suit. The actress has now opened up about why she chose not to post anything online. In conversation with ETimes TV, she spoke about not believing in showcasing the bond she shared with the late actor on social media.

She said, “I was very close to Sidharth. Humne bohot saari parties kee hain. But unlike other actors, I didn’t post stories on Instagram to show ki hum kitne close the ya humne last kab baat kari. Jab sab khatam hua, I went to his house, but I didn’t post my conversations with his mother on social media.”

Kamya was introduced to Sidharth by late actress actor Pratyusha Banerjee back in 2013 and she instantly struck chords with him. Panjabi shared that she regrets not meeting him post his Bigg Boss 13 win. The actress revealed that she is now making sure to spend time with her family and loved ones as Shukla’s demise has reminded her that life is unpredictable.

Kamya shared, “Sidharth would make me laugh, call me after watching a scene from my show, or whenever I visited the Bigg Boss house to ask me maine ye kyu kiya, woh kyu kiya. We used to laugh so much. I regret ki hum phone par hi hasse, mil kar nahi hasse. I got so busy with work that I neglected my friends. But this incident has shaken me to an extent that I want to do that right now.”

She went on to add, “I am meeting my friends and spending time with them ever since Shakti has wrapped up. I want to watch films with my daughter, Aara, and have meals with my mother. I don’t want to regret anything in life. I have realised that life is unpredictable. One has to live in the moment.”