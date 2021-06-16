Kamya Panjabi: Vikas Didn't Disclose Other Girl's Name He Dated, Is It because She's Alive To Defend Herself?

Recently, Vikas Gupta claimed that he had dated late actress Pratyusha Banerjee and said that she got to know about his sexuality after breaking up with him. He had also claimed that he had dated another girl, but didn't reveal her name. He had also expressed his opinion on Pratyusha's ex-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh, who had reacted to the producer's statements. Rahul called Vikas insane and said that he is using her name for publicity. Now, Pratyusha's friend Kamya Panjabi has reacted to Vikas' statements.

Although Kamya revealed that she hasn't read the full interview (and doesn't intend to read it either) and her friends informed her about the same. She slammed Vikas for talking about his past, which involved Pratyusha. She feels that no one should talk about Pratyusha as she isn't alive to defend herself. She also asked Vikas, why he didn't reveal the other girl's name and added if it is because she is alive to defend herself.

Referring to the recent interview given by Vikas, Kamya said to respect those who are not with us and not talk about anyone's personal life. She added, "Pratyusha isn't there to tell the world whether it's true or incorrect. She isn't there to verify these claims. Why is Vikas talking about his past with her now? Fame chahiye ki kya chahiye? (What do you want, fame?) I don't appreciate it at all. I didn't read or watch the interview. I don't want to know ki Pratyusha ke baare mein sach likha hai, jhooth likha hai ya tareef likhi hai (I don't want to know if something good or bad/true or false is written about Pratyusha)."

Vikas Gupta Reveals He Dated 2 Women; Pratyusha Banerjee Got To Know He's Bisexual After They Broke-Up

She further said that what to say about what happened in that girl's (Pratyusha)? She added that Pratyusha isn't with us anymore and it was her personal life. She further added that no one has rights to talk about it now.

Rahul Raj Singh Calls Vikas Gupta Insane; Says He Replaced Pratyusha With Another Actress In A Project

Kamya said, "Vikas koi doodh peeta bachcha nahi hai. Uske reasons honge, par jo apne beech mein nahi hai usko kyu drag karna (Vikas is not a kid. He might have reasons, but we should not drag anyone who is not among us). He didn't disclose the name of the girl, who he has claimed to have dated other than Pratyusha. Is it because she is alive to defend herself? Yeh saari cheezein nahi honi chahiye (All these shouldn't happen). We fought for her. Par aap toh ek ke baad ek panna khol rahe ho (But you are opening one page after the other). It is a sensitive matter, so let's be careful about what we speak."