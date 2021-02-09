Kamya Punjabi Has THIS To Say About Jasmin Bhasin’s Comment On Abhinav Shukla & Rakhi Sawant’s Drama

Kamya Punjabi On Jasmin Bhasin’s Views

While speaking about Jasmin Bhasin's statement over Rakhi Sawant and Abhinav Shukla's drama, Kamya said, "I agree with Jasmin Bhasin when she said Abhinav should have drawn a line earlier with Rakhi. As far as Abhinav and his intentions are concerned, I know him and he had no wrong intentions with regards to Rakhi. Also, he didn't agree to play along with Rakhi's flirting for the sake of game or immunity. It started as a joke and continued too far. I would not blame Abhinav for any of this. After unknowingly crossing a line, Rakhi didn't know where to stop."

The Shakti Actress On RubiNav’s Relationship Differences

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla revealed that they had differences before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house. They had even filed for divorce according to which they were currently spending time together amid the separation period. When media had asked Rubina about her relationship with her husband, she said that the differences are over and they are ready to take their marital life forward. When asked about RubiNav's relationship, Kamya Punjabi said, "I had no clue about their relationship differences. We weren't best friends, who would meet and chit chat after shooting, but we worked with each other on the show for four years and along with the entire team, she invited us to her house for dinner once. Rubina always used to address Abhinav as ‘My husband', which is very cute and I always thought that she was deeply in love with him. We had even discussed and planned on how to celebrate Karva Chauth. Not once did I get the impression that they had differences - I only saw a lot of love between them. It was shocking to hear on the show that they were planning a divorce."

Kamya Punjabi Says Abhinav Shukla Is The Winner For Me

Kamya Punjabi feels that Abhinav Shukla might win the show. While speaking about her favourite contestant, the Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress said, "For me, Abhinav is the winner this season because no one else has maintained their dignity like him this season. Rahul Vaidya is my favourite, too, but Abhinav has all the qualities of being a winner."

Bigg Boss 14 Mid-Week Eviction

As per the latest promo, connections were asked to select one contestant who contributed less to the game. There are reports suggesting that Abhinav Shukla will be evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house during a mid-week eviction process. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.