Kamya Punjabi Was Reminded Of Her Friend Late Pratyusha Banerjee After Rahul Vaidya’s Song

Kamya Punjabi has been following the current season of Bigg Boss 14 closely and also shares her opinion on the episodes as well as the contestants on her social media handle. Recently, the actor shared how contestant Rahul Vaidya's singing on the show, reminded her of her close friend and late TV actor Pratyusha Banerjee. Kamya took to her Twitter handle to share the video of Rahul crooning to the song 'Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal' by KK while expressing the same.

Kamya Punjabi captioned the video stating, "Pal reminds me of Pratyusha." The Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki actor also praised Rahul Vaidya for his soulful rendition of the track with a heart emoji. Rahul had performed the song remembering his fond memories in Bigg Boss 14 while the housemates were being interviewed by the RJs. Take a look at the tweet shared by Kamya.

Meanwhile, Kamya Punjabi was also quipped by a fan on whom is she rooting for as the winner of Bigg Boss 14 between Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya. Kamya has expressed her fondness for Rahul several times during his stint inside the show and is also a good friend and former co-star of Rubina. The actor was quick to reply to the fan that she is fond of both of them and will be happy if any one of them lifts the trophy. She also stated that she wants either Rubina or Rahul to emerge as the winner of the show. Take a look at her tweet.

Both are my fav, my top 2 🤩 dono meh se jo bhi jeetega mujhe bahot khushi hogi 😁💕 infact inn dono meh se hi koi jeetna chahiye 🤞 @RubiDilaik @rahulvaidya23 #BB14 @ColorsTV https://t.co/fJCYvfR9GT — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 15, 2021

Talking about the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, the top 5 contestants of the show namely Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli were quipped by RJs with interesting rapid-fire rounds and questions related to their journey. The highlight of the episode was Rahul and Rubina burying their hatched as Rahul dedicated the song, 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' to the latter while the two shared an adorable dance. One of the contestants is expected to be evicted over the week as announced by Salman Khan in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

