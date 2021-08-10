Kamya Punjabi And Shashank Vyas Share Heartwarming Posts On Pratyusha Banerjee's Birth Anniversary

Today (August 10) marks the birth anniversary of Balika Vadhu actress Pratyusha Banerjee. Her demise on April 1, 2016, had come as a rude shock to the entire TV. The actress would have been 30 years of age today. On this occasion, actors Kamya Punjabi and Shashank Vyas took to their social media handles to share a heartwarming wish for her.

Kamya Punjabi shared a video that had a compilation of Pratyusha Banerjee's pictures as her popular character Anandi from Balika Vadhu. The video also had pictures of Kamya and Pratyusha together. The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress put the background score of the show in the video. She captioned the same as "Happy Birthday Anandi" along with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the post.

TV celebs like Jaswir Kaur, Sayantani Ghosh, Delnaaz Irani and Hunar Gandhi also poured in some love on the post. Kamya Punjabi and Pratyusha Banerjee were co-contestants on the show Bigg Boss 7. The two had gone on to strike a close bond on the show and their friendship had continued even after the show ended.

Late Actress Pratyusha Banerjee's Father Opens Up About His Financial Crisis

Not only this but Pratyusha Banerjee's Balika Vadhu co-star Shashank Vyas also took to his social media account to wish her. The actor shared a beautiful picture of Pratyusha on his Instagram story. He captioned it stating, "Thoughts of you do not make me cry, they rather make me smile and fill my soul with happiness because I know you are peacefully resting in heaven. #missyoueveryday #loveforever." Take a look at his post.

After her tragic demise, Pratyusha Banerjee's parents had filed a case against her then-boyfriend and actor Rahul Raj Singh for abetment of suicide. The actress' father recently opened up about facing a financial crisis. Pratyusha's father Shankar Banerjee had revealed to Aaj Tak stating, "After this accident, it seems as if some terrible storm has come and has taken everything away from us. We did not have a single penny left with us. We have lost everything while fighting in the second case. We had no support other than Pratyusha. She was the one who took us to the sky and after her departure, we have returned to the floor. Our life is going on like this. We are now forced to live in one room. This case took away everything from us. Many times, there has been a situation where we were forced to take loans."