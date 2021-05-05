Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Hits Back At Karan Patel For His 'Stand-Up Comedian' Statement

TV actor Karan Patel had earlier made headlines after he took a dig at Kangana Ranaut for her tweet on people taking oxygen from the environment forcefully. The actor called Kangana 'the most hilarious standup comedian the country has ever produced.' Now Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel has hit back at Karan for his statement.

Talking about the same, Rangoli shared a screenshot of Karan's Instagram story about Kangana on her social media handle. She captioned it stating, "And you are the most Nalla person the country has ever produced who has done nothing for the environment.. Who is just a Bhoj on Mother Earth, have some gratitude and feel better @karan9198." Take a look at her post.

Not only this, but Rangoli also slammed designer Anand Bhushan who recently announced that he will not be working with Kangana anymore and that his team will remove all the previous collaboration pictures with the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor. Rangoli lashed out at the designer on her social media account stating, "This person Anand Bhushan is trying to get mileage on Kangana's name, we are not associated with him in any way, we don't even know him. Many influential handles are tagging him and dragging Kangana's name with his brand. Kangana charges crores for any brand endorsement but editorial shoots are not brand endorsements, neither we choose nor select those clothes, magazine editors pick that ensemble looks, this small-time designer is using India's top actress name to promote himself. I have decided to sue him, he will have to prove in the court how and where we had any endorsement with him now that he is claiming to disassociate himself. See you in the court."

For the unversed, Anand had released a statement saying, "In view of certain events today, we have taken a decision to remove all collaboration images with Kangana Ranaut from our social media channels. We also pledge never to be associated with her in any capacity in the future. We as a brand do not support hate speech."

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter handle was suspended permanently after her controversial tweets on the West Bengal elections violated the rules of the social media site. Celebs like Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Kubbra Sait and others lauded the suspension of the actor's social media handle. On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the film Thalaivi.