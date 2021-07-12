Kangana Ranaut Says She Cannot Wait To Watch Ankita Lokhande In Pavitra Rishta 2

On Sunday evening, ALTBalaji - Ekta Kapoor's digital platform - shared a few photos of the cast of Pavitra Rishta 2 on its social media accounts. The pictures were from the first day of the shoot and featured Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh, Usha Nadkarni, Asheema Vardaan and Randeep Rai.

Now, Ankita Lokhande has received best wishes from her Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi co-star Kangana Ranaut. The Bollywood actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of Ankita posing with the Pavitra Rishta 2 clapboard and wrote, “All the best @lokhandeankita can’t wait to watch new season of #pavitrarishta.”

Meanwhile, Ankita shared a boomerang video of herself with the clapboard on her social media. The actress is then seen walking into the set, introducing herself as her character, Archana in the second part. She also posted a picture with her co-star Shaheer Sheikh, who was roped in for the show post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. The role of Manav Deshmukh is now being played by the actor.

Pavitra Rishta first aired on Zee TV from 2009 to 2014. It starred Ankita alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles. However, in 2011, Rajput had quit the show to pursue a career in Bollywood. Speaking about the new season of the popular TV show, producer Ekta Kapoor re-shared Ankita’s video on her Instagram page and revealed that the show took a year of planning.

She wrote, “It’s never too late … to love !!!! Finally a year of planning later ….@lokhandeankita we embark on ur wish of giving Archana one more chance to show her love for Manav! #pavitrarishta #pavitrarishta2 begins ! @mehranandita @nikitadhond @shaheernsheikh @usha__nadkarni @hegdeg @altbalaji @zee5 @nimishalok @bcaunty (sic).” Check out the post below: