Kanika Mann Breaks Her Silence On Her Viral Beach Wedding Pictures; Says She's NOT Married

Kanika Mann became a household name with her role of Guddan in the show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega and enjoys a massive fan following. A few days ago, Punjabi singer Kaka shared some pictures, in which he was seen proposing Kanika on the beach. The actress looked beautiful in a white gown, flower tiara and had a bouquet of flowers in her hand. Kanika and Kaka were seen posing for the pictures as well. The beach wedding pictures went viral on social media and fans wondered if the duo got married.

Now, Kanika has broken her silence on the viral pictures and clarified that she is not married! She also revealed that the pictures are from her Haryanvi music video.

She was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "A lot of fans are actually messaging me asking aap ki sach main shaadi ho gayi hai? Aapne Kaka se Shaadi kar li hai kya? So no I am not married and there are no such plans also. That picture is from our music video. I am doing a Haryanvi music video with him in which he proposes me beachside. Because of which people are feeling we are getting married. Sorry guys who already sent me congratulatory messages. And to all the single boys you still have the chance (laughs)."

The actress also revealed that after her show went off-air, she wanted to go to Goa for a vacation, and coincidentally, she got to do this music video, which is shot in Goa. She said that she enjoyed both shooting and vacationing in Goa.

The GTNHP actress further added, "It is a sad romantic song. I always wanted to do a Haryanvi project but nothing exciting came my way and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega also kept me busy. After the show got over I was anyway planning to go Goa for a vacation and coincidentally this project came across so I went there with my sister. It turned out lovely shooting and vacationing there."

