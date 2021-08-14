Kanika Mann & Nishant Fans Troll Nyra Banerjee For 'Crowding' Guddan Actors' Relationship; Nyra Reacts

Nyra Banerjee, who is seen alongside Nishant Malkhani in Dangal TV's show Rakshabandhan, has been in the news for getting trolled by Kanika Mann and Nishant's fans. They trolled and accused Nyra of coming in between Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actors' relationship. Now, the Rakshabandhan actors have reacted to the same.

Refuting the link-up accusations, Nyra said that she has been facing non-stop trolls by people and clarified that they have been friends for a long time.

The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "It's been two months of non-stop trolling by people, who do not know the difference between real and reel life. They need to know that Nishant and I are just doing a show together. I don't care about being trolled as it's become a part of life. I recently shared a screenshot of a comment posted by a troll who accused me of coming in between Nishant and Kanika on my Instagram account. Whenever I get cheap comments, I share those as my story. It's my way of giving them a befitting reply."

She said that her equation with Nishant is really cool and they have been friends for a long time. She added that they had worked on a film six years ago and since they shared a great bond, they have a lot in common. She concluded by saying that she is happy that he is her co-actor again.

Nishant too echoed the same and said that all three of them are good friends. He added, "Nyra, Kanika and I are friends. It is a norm for fans to dislike an actor sharing a great equation with one-half of their favourite pair. Our followers assume us to be a couple because we are working together, make a lot of reels and shoot pictures together for the show. There isn't anything serious, it's all in good spirit."

He clarified that he is single and that this will be his status for quite some time as he is focusing on his work. He said that he doesn't have time to date anyone. The actor further added that he has heard of rumours of him and Kanika dating. He clarified that they are not dating, but are neighbours, best friends and spend a lot of time together.