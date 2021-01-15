Kanika Mann On Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Going Off-Air: I Was Shocked, Numb & Cried For Hours

Kanika Mann Was Shocked, Numb & Cried For Hours

Kanika, who made a debut with this show, is extremely upset and is still coming to terms with the fact that her show is all set to wrap up on January 25, after a successful run of over two years. The actress revealed to BT that initially she was shocked and tried to stay positive. But later, she said that she was numb and cried for hours.

Kanika On Her Debut Show Going Off-Air

The actress was quoted by BT as saying, "I got to know about it on December 31. What a day to learn that your debut show is wrapping up. At first, I was shocked, but I comforted myself by thinking that the New Year will mark new beginnings for me. I stayed positive. However, four days ago, I broke down while giving a byte on this development. I just couldn't muster the courage to speak those lines. That's when it really started sinking in and I felt like something was drifting away from me. Reading the last scene of the show was also emotionally taxing. All this while, I was trying my best to make everyone feel positive, but I was a nervous wreck myself. I was numb and cried for hours."

No One On The Set Was Able To Understand Her Plight

She added that no one on the set was able to understand her plight as they joined four months ago as there was no one else from the original cast (the show had fresh cast post generation leap).

The Actress Says…

She added that whatever she is today is because of the show and along with Guddan, who evolved from Jhalli ladki to a mother, she too grew as a person and an artist. She further added that Guddan is her baby and she is so attached to it that she doesn't know how long the feeling will last.

Kanika On Nishant’s Statement

Recently, Nishant had expressed his displeasure over abrupt ending of the show. He had said that if they were planning to pull the plug on the show, there was no reason to introduce a time leap! Kanika had different opinion about the same. She said that the makers thought with the leap, things would work, but the audiences weren't able to accept the new family.

‘I Just Wish I Was Shooting My Last Episode With The Original Cast’

She added, "The makers felt that Guddan and Akshat's journey on the show couldn't have been dragged further and hence, they decided to introduce a time leap and with it, new actors. They were obviously expecting it to work. However, the audience found it difficult to accept the new family and a new love story. Like they say, all good things have to come to an end. I just wish I was shooting my last episode with the original cast, as we have been an integral part of the show since its inception."