Kapil Sharma Birthday: Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Bharti Singh & Other Celebs Wish The Comedian

Kapil Sharma, who is known as king of comedy, has won millions of hearts with his impeccable comic timing and humour. The actor-comedian is celebrating his birthday today (April 2). As he turns 40, his fans and friends from the industry took to social media and shared some of the rare pictures snapped with the actor to wish the actor-comedian on his special day.

Bharti Singh shared a few pictures snapped with Kapil and wrote, "Your birthday is the perfect time to recognize all your wonderful qualities, You are my supporter, my protector, my brother ; all rolled into one, I am your biggest fan! Happy Birthday, bro! The king of comedy love you bhai❤️🤗🧿 #birthdayboy #love #blessed #comedyking👑 #kappubhai @kapilsharma 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘😘😘🧿🧿."

Krushna Abhishek too shared a monochrome picture, wished the actor-comedian and wrote, "Happy birthday kapil 🤗😁lots of love and wishes to u 💗 God bless u with everything u want in life ❤ always keep smiling and continue making the world laugh with ur amazing talent 💖."

Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Anil Kapoor too, took to Twitter to wish Kapil. While Suniel tweeted, "Keep smiling and keep making others laugh with your shenanigans. Wish you a very happy birthday @KapilSharmaK9," Anil wrote, "Happy Birthday, @KapilSharmaK9 ! Here's to another year of me letting you pull my leg and then pretending to be angry about it! Lots of love!"

Take a look at other celebrities who wished the actor on his special day!

Guru Randhawa: Wishing @KapilSharmaK9 paji a very happy birthday. Thanks for your love and support always paji. Have a great year ahead. Love you.

Richa Sharma: Happy birthday bhai🎂🤗😘 @KapilSharmaK9. lots of love and blessings ♥️ #HappyBirthdayKapilSharma #kapilaharma.

Sakshi Malik: Happy Birthday, @KapilSharmaK9 Wishing you a great year filled with health, success & happiness! 😊🎂🎉.

MikaSingh: HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST TALENTED, HUMBLE and FAMOUS YARA DA YAR MY SUPER STAR Medium star BRO @KapilSharmaK9 ....BROTHER MAY GOD BLESS YOU WITH LOTS OF HAPPINESS AND SUCCESS ALWAYS!!

Hiten Tejwani: Happy birthday bhai @KapilSharmaK9 ..yunhi haste raho aur hum sabko hasaate raho..God bless #KapilSharma.

(Social media posts are not edited)

