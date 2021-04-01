Kapil Sharma Birthday Special: These Pictures Prove The Comedian Is A Doting Father

Kapil & His Cute Munckin Poses For Camera

In this picture, Anayra looks super cute as she poses for camera with father. Sharing the picture, Kapil wrote, "For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you. Thank u god for this beautiful gift #anayra #daughter #unconditionallove #daughtersarethebest #gratitude."

Like Father, Like Daughter

In this picture, the comedian is holding his little munchkin and the duo is seen waving towards the camera. Aren't they cute?

Kapil Looks On...

The comedian often shares pictures playing with Anayra. This is a picture from Anayra's birthday party. The actor-comedian looks on as his daughter plays with her cake.

Perfect Family Portrait

This is yet another picture from Anayra's birthday party. Kapil is seen holding his little princess while Ginni standing beside him as they flaunt million dollar smile. The couple is seen wearing tees that read 'Anayra Turns One' printed on it.

Aww-dorable Picture

On daughter's day, the comedian shared this picture and captioned it as, "Thank you for making our life more beautiful my laado 😍." This picture of Kapil and Anayra is definitely aww-worthy.