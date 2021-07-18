Kapil Sharma Confirms Return Of The Kapil Sharma Show; Begins Shoot With Krushna, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda

Kapil Sharma confirmed that The Kapil Sharma Show is returning by sharing a bunch of photos with Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Sudesh Lehri. The comedian has kick-started the shoot of his show with his show's co-stars and the aforementioned news has bought a lot of cheer to the show’s fans.

Kapil shared the photos on his social media and wrote, “New beginning with all the old faces 😜 🤩 #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon.” Check out the post below:

Whilst Kapil didn’t divulge any dates date, it is being speculated that the show might return to TV in late August. A source close to the development told Indian Express that the TKKS team has shot for the promo of the upcoming season at Aamby Valley today. “The set is under construction and it will take some time for the series to go on floor. As of now, they have filmed the promos, which will also see the team welcome Sudesh Lehri on board. The show will mostly go on air by end of next month,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh also expressed her excitement by sharing a video with the cast and wrote, “THE DREAM TEAM… is back !! SOON! Watch this space for more updates…” Bharti Singh too shared a reel with Sudesh Lehari and wrote, “India aapka intezar huva khatam the “Dream Team” is back with a bang😎😎😎 #TKSS #TheKapilSharmaShow @sonytvofficial.” Take a look!

Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show has received a lot of love from the fans and is one of the most popular comedy shows on the small screen. However, the show went off the air this year in February as host Kapil Sharma wanted to spend time with his newborn son. This was followed by the return of the show in May getting delayed due to the second wave of COVID-19.