Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath Blessed With A Baby Boy; Manoj Bajpayee, Sania Nehwal & Others Congratulate

Recently, comedian Kapil Sharma confirmed that his show The Kapil Sharma Show is going off-air as he needs to be at home with his wife Ginni Chatrath, who is pregnant with their second baby. Today (February 1) early morning, Kapil revealed that he and wife Ginni are blessed with a baby boy.

Kapil took to Twitter to announce the good news and thanked fans for their love, blessings and prayers. He also revealed that both baby and mother are doing fine. The comedian wrote, "Namaskaar 🙏 we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers 🙏 love you all ❤️ginni n kapil 🤗 #gratitude 🙏."

The couple's fans and friends from the industry congratulated the couple by commenting on their post.

Manoj commented, "Congratulations 🎉 @KapilSharmaK9" whil Sania Nehwal wrote, "Congratulations 👌👌."

Vikaas Kalantri congratulated the couple by commenting, "Supwr congratulations Kapil bhai. God Bless the family and the new entrant 🤗🤗" and Sumona Chakravarti wrote, "Bohut bohut badhai 👏 🍾 Love to Ginni & Jr🤍🤍."

Kapil and Ginni, who tied the knot in December 2018 in Jalandhar at a traditional Punjabi ceremony, welcomed baby girl Anayra in December 2019.

It has to be recalled that the rumours of his wife being pregnant were doing the rounds during Karvachauth. However, the couple didn't confirm about the same. It was just a few days ago, in an 'Ask Me' session on Twitter, Kapil confirmed that his wife is welcoming their second baby as a fan asked why his show TKSS is going off-air.

