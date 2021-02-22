Wheelchair Ridden Kapil Sharma Lashes Out At The Paparazzi Leaving Them Miffed; See Video

Kapil Sharma was recently spotted at the airport in a wheelchair and his condition inevitably caught the interest of the paparazzi. However, when they rushed to click some pictures of the comedian, the latter went on to lash out at them. Kapil also bashed the shutterbugs of misbehaving with him.

Talking about the video of Kapil Sharma bashing the paparazzi, the comedian angrily tells the shutterbugs to move out of his way when they rush to photograph him. He also tells that they have a habit of misbehaving. However, this demeanour of the comedian does not go down well with the paparazzi. Soon a member of The Kapil Sharma Show star's team requests the paparazzi to delete the pictures and the video which they took of Kapil. However, the paparazzi refuse to delete the same, adding how they are angry with Kapil for swearing at them. Take a look at the video.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma's recent pictures in the wheelchair have also raised concerns amongst fans for his health. Talking further about the video, Kapil can be seen wearing a black woollen jacket and trousers. He can be seen covering his face with a white mask and sunglasses. The comedian has been tight-lipped about his health but looks like, he is going through a major health issue.

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath also became parents to their second child on February 1, 2021. The Firangi actor had informed his fans about the birth of his son on his social media handle. On the other hand, his popular show, The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to bid adieu to the small-screen, as the host is gearing up to take a paternity leave to spend time with his family and newborn son. Not only that but the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show are also planning to revamp the program with some new theme and concepts. The show also features Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar along with Kapil. It will be airing back soon on Sony TV.

