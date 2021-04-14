Kapil Sharma Lauds Kiku Sharda's Son As He Releases New Rap Song, Calls The 12-Year-Old A 'Rockstar'

Kapil Sharma never fails to shower love on his fans or even his colleagues from the industry and their family members on social media. Recently, the comedian lavished praise on the 12-year-old son of his frequent collaborator Kiku Sharda. Kapil calling him a 'rockstar’ after Kiku had earlier shared a rap song by his son on his social media.

Kiku has posted, “Sharing my 12-year-olds song,,,,please show him some love. Shaurya Sharda – This Is The Day (Official Music Audio).”As soon he shared the song, Kapil lauded young Shaurya’s rapping and also urged his massive fan following to show Shaurya some love.

Kapil retweeted Kiku’s tweet and wrote, “It’s jus beautiful kiks, pls tell Shaurya that we r so proud of him ishq, mushq aur talent kabhi chupaaye nahin chupte he is a rockstar. (sic)” Check out the post below:

It’s jus beautiful kiks, pls tell Shaurya that we r so proud of him ❤️ ishq, mushq aur talent kabhi chupaaye nahin chupte 🤩 he is a rockstar 👍 https://t.co/CTjlsfWo9t — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 13, 2021

Not just Kapil, even actor Manoj Bajpayee lauded Kiku’s son and his talent and wrote, “Wow!!! That’s a serious talent you have at home!!! Best wishes to the little one!!” TV actor Hiten Tejwani also praised the boy in the comments section and wrote, “Too good ..(with thumbs up emojis).”

For the unversed, Kiku and Kapil have worked together for several years now and share a good friendship. Meanwhile, Kapil is supposed to return with a revamped version of The Kapil Sharma Show later this year. The show will also include Kiku in the cast as earlier. Kapil took a break from work after the birth of his son a while back. The actor-comedian is also working on a Netflix special in the meantime.

