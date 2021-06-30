From Kapil Sharma To Anita Hassanandani; TV Actors Who Became Parents In The First Half Of 2021

The year 2021 has been a difficult one for many people due to the second wave of the pandemic. However, amid all the despair and negativity, many TV actors had a reason to cheer as they embraced parenthood and have welcomed their babies in the first half of 2021. From Nakuul Mehta, Mohit Malik to Anita Hassanandani, let us take a look at the celebrities who became parents this year.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath embraced parenthood for the second time in February 2021. The couple welcomed a baby boy named Trishaan. Kapil had announced the good news and thanked fans for their love, blessings and prayers on his social media. For the unversed, Kapil and Ginni tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child- Anayra in the year 2019.

Anita Hassanandani



Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their baby boy on February 9, 2021. The couple have since been sharing some lovely pictures and videos of their little munchkin and have also created an Instagram account for their son. Recently, Anita also shared her family's reaction after she gave birth to Aaravv in an interview. She had said, "They were all teary-eyed, so amazed, and ecstatic. Something like this is always full of mixed emotions, they are very happy."

Mohit and Addite Malik

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala actor Mohit Malik and Addite Malik became proud parents of baby boy Ekbir on April 29, 2021. The proud parents had shared this delightful news with fans on Instagram along with the first glimpse of her son.

Addite penned a beautiful note that read, "Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After.... Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik. Mohit & Addite."

Nakuul Mehta

Ishqbaaaz fame Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh embraced parenthood this year in February by welcoming a baby boy. They named their little bundle of joy as Sufi. The couple have also recently shared a glimpse of him on their respective social media handles. Nakuul has revealed that they decided their baby's name when they were three months pregnant, irrespective of gender.

Naman Shaw

TV actor Naman Shaw and his wife Nehaa Mishra were blessed with a baby boy Kriivaan on February 24, 2021. An elated Naman had opened up about embracing fatherhood in an interview with TOI and said, “It is an unreal feeling and slowly sinking in that our baby is finally here. To be honest, I developed the fatherly instinct immediately after Nehaa got pregnant. It feels like I have been taking care of the baby for the last nine months. It doesn't feel like a new addition... somehow it feels that I have known him all these months.”

Aniruddh Dave

Patiala Babes fame Aniruddh Dave and his wife Shubhi Ahuja, who got married in November 2015, welcomed their bundle of joy on February 14, 2021. It must be noted that the actor had tested positive for coronavirus in April and was hospitalised for the same. He recently shared a glimpse of his baby boy on social media and revealed how his wife and son Anishq gave him hope to fight COVID-19.