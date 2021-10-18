Kapil Sharma Reveals He Was Forced To Pull Down His Show Due To His Spine Injury; Shares Emotional Story

Kapil Sharma is one of the most successful personalities of the country, however, his journey was nothing but a road with a lot of hurdles. Kapil Sharma recently made a comeback on the small screen again with his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, and interestingly, the show is enjoying decent viewership from the masses.

Let us tell you, The Kapil Sharma Show was shut down a few months ago due to Kapil Sharma's spine injury. For the unversed, the Firangi actor's picture from the airport on a wheelchair had gone viral on social media. And now, in the new viral video, Kapil Sharma can be seen sharing an emotional story.

In the video, the comedian said, "It first happened in 2015. I did not know much back then, I was in the US at the time. I met a doctor and I was in a lot of pain, so the doctor gave me an epidural. I had relief from the pain but the root cause of the problem remained as it was. I then faced it again this January."

While sharing more details about his spine injury, Kapil Sharma said, "The thing with the spine is that it is the core of everything. Any problem in the spine means everything comes to a standstill. I had many plans, I had to stall and pull down my show off the air because of my injury. Your behaviour changes in such a scenario, you get irritated because you feel helpless. You can't even get up from the bed. Then you are also told that you may gain weight because you are just lying on the bed. You are asked to go on a liquid...You are already in pain and then you are supposed to eat only salads, the pain doubles up. I faced all these, a lot of things."

Notably, Kapil Sharma asked people to understand the signs of their respective bodies. Talking about the comedian's personal life, he was on paternity leave as his wife Ginni Chatrath gave birth to their second child, Trishaan Sharma. Kapil Sharma had got married to Ginni in 2018, and the couple also has a daughter.

Talking about his show, The Kapil Sharma Show also stars Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Rajiv Thakur and Rochelle Rao.