Kapil Sharma Reveals His Son’s Name To Neeti Mohan; Says ‘We Named Him Trishaan’

As we all know Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby boy on February 1, 2021. Ever since the comedian informed about the birth of his son, his fans and a some celebrities were curious to know the name of his newborn child. And guess what, The Kapil Sharma Show host has finally revealed his son's name in a reply to singer Neeti Mohan on Twitter.

On the occasion of Kapil Sharma's 40th birthday, Neeti Mohan took to Twitter and wished the comedian by tweeting, "Happy birthday dearest @KapilSharmaK9 Pahji. Lots of love to you and your family. Ab to baby boy ka naam bata do."

A couple of days, after his birthday, Kapil Sharma thanked Neeti Mohan for wishing him on his birthday and revealed the name of his son. He replied to her tweet by stating, "Thank you neeti hope. ur taking well care of urself. we named him trishaan." So, it is revealed now that Kapil Sharma's son's name is Trishaan.

For the unversed, before the birth of Trishaan, Kapil Sharma had taken a break from the shoot of his show The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2, to give time to his family. The makers of TKSS are planning to revamp the show with a new theme and concept. Let us tell you that Kapil Sharma also has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Anayra Sharma.

Coming back to his show The Kapil Sharma Show, it also features Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and many others. Notably, the show was produced by none other than Salman Khan. And now, fans are very excited to know more details about the revamped version of The Kapil Sharma Show.

