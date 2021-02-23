Kapil Sharma Reveals The Exact Reason Behind Sitting On A Wheelchair

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma was spotted on a wheelchair at Mumbai airport yesterday (February 22, 2021). His pictures went viral on social media, and fans started worrying about his health. And now, Kapil Sharma himself revealed what exactly happened to him.

While sharing his health update with Spotboye, Kapil Sharma said that he suffered a back injury in the gym, which will be fine in a few days. The Firangi actor also thanked the portal for the concern.

For the unversed, yesterday, a video had also gone viral, in which the comedian can be seen expressing his anger over paparazzi clicking his pictures while he was in a wheelchair. He used some swear words in Hindi, and asked shutterbugs to maintain some decency. After learning this news, Bittu Sharma fans are praying for his speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby boy on February 1, 2021. The comedian shared this delightful news on his Instagram handle with a photo. Talking about his professional life, his famous show The Kapil Sharma Show season 2 is all set to go off-air soon.

If reports are to be believed, Kapil Sharma has taken paternity leave to spend some time with family. The makers are planning to revamp the comedy show with new themes and concept. After all, The Kapil Sharma Show is the favourite spot of the Bollywood celebs to promote their upcoming films. It also features Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti and Kiku Sharda.

Get well soon Kapil Sharma!

