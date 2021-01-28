Kapil Sharma Reveals His Wife Is Expecting Second Child; Calls It The Reason For Show To Go Off-Air

The fans of comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma were disappointed with the news of his show, The Kapil Sharma Show going off-air on February. Looks like, they have good news lurking in the corner as Kapil has revealed that the main reason behind this is that his wife, Ginni Chatrath is expecting their second child. Kapil confirmed the same when a fan inquired about the show going off-air.

Kapil Sharma quoted the fan's tweet and answered that his show will be going off-air as he needs to be at home with his wife to welcome their second baby. The speculations surrounding the same had started when author Chetan Bhagat had congratulated Kapil on social media for 'good news.' Later in a video shared by comedian Bharti Singh, fans had also speculated that Ginni can be seen sporting a baby bump. Take a look at the Firangi actor's tweet.

Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby 😍🧿 https://t.co/wdy8Drv355 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are parents to their adorable one-year-old daughter, Anayra. Being the doting father, Kapil often shares some endearing pictures of his daughter. Well, it looks like even though fans will miss Kapil's show on the TV screen, this piece of news is nothing less than a treat for the fans of the comedian.

