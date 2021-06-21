Kapil Sharma Shares First Picture Of His Son Trishaan With Daughter Anayra On Father’s Day

Comedian Kapil Sharma was blessed with a baby boy on February 1, 2021. The Kapil Sharma Show host had earlier revealed his son's name in a reply to singer Neeti Mohan's birthday wish for him on Twitter. Ever since the comedian informed about the birth of a baby boy, fans were curious to see the first picture of his son Trishaan on social media.

And finally, on the occasion of Father's Day 2021 (June 20, 2021), Kapil Sharma shared the first picture of his baby boy Trishaan with his daughter Anayra on public demand. He took to Instagram and wrote, "पब्लिक की पुरज़ोर माँग पर अनायरा और त्रिशान पहली बार एक साथ #happyfathersday #fathersdaycelebration #love #gratitude #family #kids #father #daughter #son #anayra #trishaan. (Anayra and Trishaan together for the first time on the strong public demand)."

In the above picture, the brother and sister duo is looking adorable together. Interestingly, the father-daughter-son trio can be seen wearing matching t-shirts as they celebrated Father's Day with full of joy and happiness. Well, fans can't stop gushing over the cuteness of Trishaan and Anayra.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma is currently gearing up for the next season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Notably, the show will be launched in a new format. It is expected to return on TV in a couple of months as creative meetings are being held in Mumbai. Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Bharti Singh have already shared updates about the same.

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma had taken a paternity break in January 2021, hence, The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air in February. Talking about his personal life, he tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath in 2018. The couple was blessed with a baby girl in December 2019.