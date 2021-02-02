Kapil Sharma Teases Guru Randhawa About His Recent Brush With Police; Here's What Happened Next

Recently, Wagle Ki Duniya actors, Guru Randhawa and Sanjana Sanghi graced Sony TV's popular show The Kapil Sharma Show. Guru and Sanjana were on the show to promote their recently released music video 'Mehendi Wale Haath'. As per the promo, everyone had a blast with TKSS team. However, Kapil's joke about Guru's brush with police, left the singer embarrassed.

In the new promo video of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil was seen teasing Guru, "Aaj kal toh aapko gareeb waali party achi lagti hai kyunki Badshah ki party aapko badi bhaari padi thi (I've heard that you prefer smaller parties these days because Badshah party cost you dearly)." Guru, who was embarrassed, covered his face behind his hands as he laughed along with Kapil.

For the unversed, the singer along with cricketer Suresh Raina and designer Sussanne Khan were among the 34 persons, who were held by police post a raid at the Dragonfly Restobar (which is reportedly co-owned by Badshah) on charges of allegedly violating COVID-19 regulations.

Coming back to the show, Kapil was also seen teasing Guru about his single status and said that last time, he came to the show with Nora Fatehi and now with Sanjana.

The comedian also asked Guru about the rumours of his engagement. To this, the singer said that he posted on social media saying, 'New Year, New Beginning,' but he didn't know that 'new beginning' means wedding in India, and Kapil joked saying, "Woh toh the end hota hai."

Also Read: Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath Blessed With A Baby Boy; Saina Nehwal, Manoj Bajpayee & Others Congratulate

Also Read: Bharti Singh Pens Special Post For Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath As They Welcome Baby Boy