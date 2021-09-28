Kapil Sharma Was Asked To Lose Weight To Host A Show; Talks About Struggling Days & How He Started Comedy Show

Kapil Sharma is known as King of comedy. His comedy show- The Kapil Sharma Show which is being aired on Sony TV has completed over 500 episodes. Recently, while talking to a radio channel, the comedian spoke about his struggling days and how his wife Ginni Chatrath has been his biggest strength.

The comedian revealed that he was asked to lose weight to host Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with Maniesh Paul. He also revealed how he came up with the idea of a comedy show.



Kapil told RJ Nishant during an interview, "I was called to the Colors office. They asked me if I will host Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. I asked them what will I have to do. They said you and Maniesh Paul will host it. I said fine and they asked me to meet BBC, the production house."

He added, "I went there and there, after looking at me, she said, 'Aap bahut mote hain. Aap thoda wazan kam karo (You are very fat. Lose some weight).' I told Colors, 'What is all this?' Then the channel called her and told her, 'the guy is good, let's get him on board as host, will see about the weight later.' So, I asked them, 'Why don't you make a comedy show?'"

Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein Witnesses Big Jump; Udaariyaan Occupies 5th Place On BARC Chart

When the channel asked Kapil if he has any idea, he said yes, despite having no idea and requested two days time and went home to think about what he can do well.

He revealed that he enjoyed doing standup, sketch comedy and costume comedy, so he planned to bring together all the elements that he is good at and put them in one show. He said that he made the pitch and they asked him how long it would be, to which he gave them the lowdown. He added that after standup, gags, celebrity interviews and all, five minutes' time still remained, but when the show was shot, it went up to 120 minutes. He further added that they wanted only 70 minutes of content and it became difficult for them to edit it.

Barun Sobti, Kapil Sharma, Nakuul Mehta, Anita Hassanandani With Their Little Kids Are Too Cute To Be Missed (PICS)

Kapil spoke about the days when he had to shut down his show even though nobody asked him to do so. He said that at that time, he had stopped trusting people as they would say something on his face and something else behind his back. He added that during those times, his wife Ginni Chatrath stood by him. He called her a 'strong pillar' and added it was her who encouraged him to start his show again.



He said, "I decided to respond to naysayers through my show. I understood it was my show which got me the love of the audience and recognition. Till when will you keep fighting with people on Twitter? (laughs). But it was that time that taught me a lot."