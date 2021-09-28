Kapil Sharma Was Asked To Lose Weight To Host A Show; Talks About Struggling Days & How He Started Comedy Show
Kapil Sharma is known as King of comedy. His comedy show- The Kapil Sharma Show which is being aired on Sony TV has completed over 500 episodes. Recently, while talking to a radio channel, the comedian spoke about his struggling days and how his wife Ginni Chatrath has been his biggest strength.
The
comedian
revealed
that
he
was
asked
to
lose
weight
to
host
Jhalak
Dikhhla
Jaa
with
Maniesh
Paul.
He
also
revealed
how
he
came
up
with
the
idea
of
a
comedy
show.
Kapil told RJ Nishant during an interview, "I was called to the Colors office. They asked me if I will host Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. I asked them what will I have to do. They said you and Maniesh Paul will host it. I said fine and they asked me to meet BBC, the production house."
He added, "I went there and there, after looking at me, she said, 'Aap bahut mote hain. Aap thoda wazan kam karo (You are very fat. Lose some weight).' I told Colors, 'What is all this?' Then the channel called her and told her, 'the guy is good, let's get him on board as host, will see about the weight later.' So, I asked them, 'Why don't you make a comedy show?'"
When the channel asked Kapil if he has any idea, he said yes, despite having no idea and requested two days time and went home to think about what he can do well.
He revealed that he enjoyed doing standup, sketch comedy and costume comedy, so he planned to bring together all the elements that he is good at and put them in one show. He said that he made the pitch and they asked him how long it would be, to which he gave them the lowdown. He added that after standup, gags, celebrity interviews and all, five minutes' time still remained, but when the show was shot, it went up to 120 minutes. He further added that they wanted only 70 minutes of content and it became difficult for them to edit it.
Kapil
spoke
about
the
days
when
he
had
to
shut
down
his
show
even
though
nobody
asked
him
to
do
so.
He
said
that
at
that
time,
he
had
stopped
trusting
people
as
they
would
say
something
on
his
face
and
something
else
behind
his
back.
He
added
that
during
those
times,
his
wife
Ginni
Chatrath
stood
by
him.
He
called
her
a
'strong
pillar'
and
added
it
was
her
who
encouraged
him
to
start
his
show
again.
He said, "I decided to respond to naysayers through my show. I understood it was my show which got me the love of the audience and recognition. Till when will you keep fighting with people on Twitter? (laughs). But it was that time that taught me a lot."