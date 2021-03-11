Kapil Sharma Wishes Speedy Recovery To A Fan Fighting Kidney Disease; Promises To Meet Him

Kapil Sharma who is quite active on social media regularly interacts with his fans and many followers online. The comedian on Tuesday left a heartwarming message for one of his fans on Twitter. Kapil wished a speedy recovery to a fan named Dipak Mishra who is suffering from chronic kidney disease.

The fan in question had expressed his desire to meet his favourite star through crowdfunding platform Ketto’s official Twitter handle. Dipak’s mother Sadhna had tweeted, “My older son is battling chronic kidney disease & now my 19-yo son is dying from it too. He wishes to recover soon & meet his favourite comedian @KapilSharmaK9.”

In his reply, Kapil wished Dipak a speedy recovery, along with a promise to meet him soon. He even retweeted the post and wrote, “Get well soon, God bless also let me recover my injury, we will meet soon.” Check out the post below:

Get well soon, God bless 🙏 also let me recover my injury, we will meet soon 🤗 https://t.co/KwVg8t7eSN — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 9, 2021

For the unversed, Kapil is currently nursing a back injury he incurred while working out at the gym. The actor was even spotted recently in a wheelchair at the Mumbai airport.

The Kapil Sharma Show’s host is now spending quality time at home with his wife Ginni Chatrath and his two kids whilst recuperating from his injury. He has also announced that his show is going on a short break for a while. However, it is being speculated that he may soon make his digital debut with an upcoming Netflix project.

