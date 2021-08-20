Karan Johar: I’d Love To See Anjali And Rahul From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Inside The Bigg Boss OTT House

The
biggest
reality
show,
Bigg
Boss
OTT,
hosted
by
the
biggest
filmmaker
in
Tinseltown,
Karan
Johar,
is
finally
streaming
live
on
Voot.
For
the
next
six
weeks,
the
audience
not
only
has
24x7
exclusive
access
to
what
the
celebrity
contestants
are
up
to
but
can
also
decide
their
fate
by
giving
them
tasks
and
more.
Interestingly,
when
asked
which
characters
from
his
movies
would
he
like
to
see
contesting
in
the
show,
KJo
says,
"Anjali
and
Rahul
from
Kuch
Kuch
Hota
Hai
would
be
the
top
two
characters
that
I'd
want
to
see
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
OTT
House.
They
have
an
amazing
connection
and
that
is
what
you
need
in
the
house
currently."
Now,
that's
one
cult
jodi
everyone
would
love
to
see
in
this
controversial
reality
show.
Though
best
friends,
Anjali
and
Rahul
would
often
be
at
loggerheads,
and
it
would
be
interesting
to
see
how
their
relationship
would
evolve
within
the
Bigg
Boss
OTT
House.