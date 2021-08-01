Karan Johar On Bigg Boss OTT: Six Weeks Inside The House? I Can’t Stay Without My Phone For Even An Hour

Karan Johar, by his own admission, is an avid follower of the biggest controversial reality show - Bigg Boss. So, it’s a dream come true for the ace filmmaker to host Bigg Boss OTT which begins streaming on August 8, 2021, exclusively on Voot for six weeks before its television premiere.

So, even as he’s excited about engaging, directing, guiding or bossing around, the celebrity residents of the reality show, Karan himself is not keen on becoming an inmate of the house. When asked if he would ever consider spending six weeks in the Bigg Boss OTT House as a contestant, Karan says, “Six weeks inside the house? I can’t stay without my phone for even an hour. Just imagine how many things I will miss out on in just one hour. Oh My Gosh, I don’t even want to get started”

Bigg Boss OTT House’s Inside Pictures Out! Have A Look

Mallika Sherawat Declined Bigg Boss OTT Offer For THIS Reason?

As per the rules, no contestant can take any communication device with him/her into the house. So come what may, Karan will never be seen as a contestant in this reality show.

Stay tuned! To more information on Bigg Boss OTT.