    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Karan Johar On Bigg Boss OTT: Six Weeks Inside The House? I Can’t Stay Without My Phone For Even An Hour

      By
      |

      Karan Johar, by his own admission, is an avid follower of the biggest controversial reality show - Bigg Boss. So, it’s a dream come true for the ace filmmaker to host Bigg Boss OTT which begins streaming on August 8, 2021, exclusively on Voot for six weeks before its television premiere.

      Karan Johar

      So, even as he’s excited about engaging, directing, guiding or bossing around, the celebrity residents of the reality show, Karan himself is not keen on becoming an inmate of the house. When asked if he would ever consider spending six weeks in the Bigg Boss OTT House as a contestant, Karan says, “Six weeks inside the house? I can’t stay without my phone for even an hour. Just imagine how many things I will miss out on in just one hour. Oh My Gosh, I don’t even want to get started”

      Bigg Boss OTT House’s Inside Pictures Out! Have A LookBigg Boss OTT House’s Inside Pictures Out! Have A Look

      Mallika Sherawat Declined Bigg Boss OTT Offer For THIS Reason?Mallika Sherawat Declined Bigg Boss OTT Offer For THIS Reason?

      As per the rules, no contestant can take any communication device with him/her into the house. So come what may, Karan will never be seen as a contestant in this reality show.

      Stay tuned! To more information on Bigg Boss OTT.

      Comments
      Story first published: Sunday, August 1, 2021, 17:39 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 1, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X