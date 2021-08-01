Karan Johar On Bigg Boss OTT: Six Weeks Inside The House? I Can’t Stay Without My Phone For Even An Hour

Karan
Johar,
by
his
own
admission,
is
an
avid
follower
of
the
biggest
controversial
reality
show
-
Bigg
Boss.
So,
it’s
a
dream
come
true
for
the
ace
filmmaker
to
host
Bigg
Boss
OTT
which
begins
streaming
on
August
8,
2021,
exclusively
on
Voot
for
six
weeks
before
its
television
premiere.
So,
even
as
he’s
excited
about
engaging,
directing,
guiding
or
bossing
around,
the
celebrity
residents
of
the
reality
show,
Karan
himself
is
not
keen
on
becoming
an
inmate
of
the
house.
When
asked
if
he
would
ever
consider
spending
six
weeks
in
the
Bigg
Boss
OTT
House
as
a
contestant,
Karan
says,
“Six
weeks
inside
the
house?
I
can’t
stay
without
my
phone
for
even
an
hour.
Just
imagine
how
many
things
I
will
miss
out
on
in
just
one
hour.
Oh
My
Gosh,
I
don’t
even
want
to
get
started”