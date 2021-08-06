Karan Johar Welcomes Arunita Kanjilal To Dharma Family Before Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale; Praises Danish

Indian Idol 12's grand finale is just a week away, and fans can't hold their excitement to witness the biggest event in the history of the show, which is scheduled to be held on August 15, 2021 (Independence Day). For the unversed, the makers are all set to conduct a 12-hour long grand finale of Indian Idol 12, which will be aired from 12 pm to 12 am.

Amidst all, the semi-finale episode of the show will be telecasted this weekend and interestingly, the special Dharma episode will be graced by Karan Johar. The promos from the upcoming episodes are going viral on social media, in which KJo can be seen getting impressed by contestants Arunita Kanjilal and Mohd Danish spectacular performances.

Watch the promos here:

In the Arunita Kanjilal's promo, the contestant can be seen singing Karan's favourite song 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. He can be seen impressed with her melodious voice and welcomed her to the Dharma family before the Indian Idol 12's grand finale. Looks like, Arunita has got a chance to sing a song for the Dharma film.

On the other hand, Mohd Danish, who is seen singing the 'Sajda' song in his own touch left Karan Johar amused. He can be seen enjoying his performance and while commenting, he said, "Danish gave a superstar performance." Well, all the performances will be seen this weekend on Sony TV.

Talking about the contestants, Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish and Shanmukhapriya have reached in top 6. If reports are to be believed, Shanmukhapriya will get eliminated before the finale. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Let us tell you, Indian Idol 12 is currently being judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. Stay tuned for more Indian Idol 12 updates!