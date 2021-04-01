Karan Jotwani, Hamari Wali Good News Actress Srishti Jain & Her Father Test Positive For COVID-19

Karan Jotwani, who was seen in Qurbaan Hua and Srishti Jain, who plays the role of Navya in Hamari Wali Good News, have tested positive for COVID-19. Karan took to his Instagram account to reveal the same and said that his symptoms have ranged from high grade fever to body ache, headache and cough. The actor added that the last two days were a nightmare for him with these symptoms.

Karan wrote, "Hi. I've unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 with symptoms. Requesting everybody I came in contact with in the last few days to get tested. My symptoms have ranged from high grade fever to body-ache, headache and cough. It's morally your social responsibility to be honest and vocal about feeling symptoms or untoward in your body, and raise a red flag.. Well, It's a pandemic. Cases have ranged from asymptotic to symptomatic."

He added, "I've had a nightmare with the last 2 days with these symptoms. I am not trying to scare you, just stating facts about how I felt. The range of the virus is lethal. Stay safe. Mask up. Sanitise. Not quite the positive I wanted to be, but can't wait to eradicate you god willing soon Covid 19 💪🏻 Take care 🙏✌🏻."

On the other hand, as per TOI report, Srishti's father, who was travelling to Jaipur, had to get his tests done and tested positive first. After which, the entire family had to undergo tests and Srishti's test came positive.

The actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Both my father and I are asymptomatic. My mother tested negative. But, our entire floor has been sealed by the BMC and I will be quarantined at home for 14 days. Earlier too, our entire building had been sealed because there were many cases and I had to live in a nearby hotel for few days because otherwise I would not have been able to travel to the set for my shooting. Now, the makers will have to make changes in my track."

She added that her mother is managing everything as she and her father are locked in different rooms. She further added, "We are eating in disposable plates and there are no maids allowed on our floor. These are tough times but hopefully we will be fine soon. I am happy that my father has no symptoms. Hope that the vaccination process opens up for every one soon. I want to get my parents vaccinated as soon as possible."

While Karan called Srishti his COVID associate, the latter wished him speedy recover. She wrote, "@karanjotwani Get well soon you too ❤️ bemari me bhi saath."

